Find & Validate business modelHow to find a startup business model and check its stability using Goldratt's Theory of Constraints
Our service helps to find your business bottleneck using data and Goldratt's Theory of Constraints. It also helps to get optimal configuration of metrics you need to achieve your goals.
Check your business model for economic convergence
Simple mathematical model let you determine the contribution margin value. This value indicates whether your business is growing or shrinking and how quickly it does it.
Search for bottlenecks
Our mathematical model let us find critical values of metrics, so that you can focus on really important tasks for your business.
Select optimal configuration
Using Goldratt’s Theory of Constraints, as well as the market constraints you set, we find optimal configuration of metrics for your business model. All you have to do is to complete the tasks to achieve these metrics.
Simple pricing. No hidden costs. Plans start at $9.95. Just start analyzing your business model, find the bottleneck and use ToC for growth hacking.
You pay for 24h, no save, no prolongation.
Billed monthly, you can save your calc and return any time.
Billed annually, you can save your calc and return any time.
Copyright © 2017, by ueCalc.com. All rights reserved.
By creating an account, you agree to our Terms of Service.Sign in...